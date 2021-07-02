Citigroup Inc. Sells 210,904 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after acquiring an additional 738,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capri by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 155,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capri by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after purchasing an additional 536,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,072,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

