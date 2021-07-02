Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells $286,431.75 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,107. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.40. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,730 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 68.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.89.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

