Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

