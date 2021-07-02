Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.
Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.74.
In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
