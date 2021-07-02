Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMI opened at $236.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.10 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.