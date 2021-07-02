Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 40.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.00. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $169.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

