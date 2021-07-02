Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 57,690 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the period.

CEM opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $32.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

