Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,539,513 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539,513 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $91.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.62. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

