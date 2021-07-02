Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 168 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,319,000 after buying an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 1,093.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 999.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,765,000 after purchasing an additional 487,941 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $213.02 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.31 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.39.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

