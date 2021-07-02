Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $25,427,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA stock opened at $240.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.66. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

