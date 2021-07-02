Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,250 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in NIO by 407,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in NIO by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $85,756,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,879 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $50.90 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA began coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

