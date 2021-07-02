Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 2,053.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 196.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $6,856,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

NYSE LMND opened at $112.75 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of -30.07.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

