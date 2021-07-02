Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 289 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $215,748,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after buying an additional 1,668,045 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,920,000 after buying an additional 1,108,512 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Barclays began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

DD stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

