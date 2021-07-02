Clever DeFi Price Tops $1.73 on Major Exchanges (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00005198 BTC on major exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $6,505.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00127472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00168013 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,222.67 or 0.99898069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 843,912 coins and its circulating supply is 836,931 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

