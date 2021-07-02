Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Hits New 52-Week High at $850.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 850 ($11.11), with a volume of 162119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.71).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £863.45 million and a P/E ratio of 43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 748.35.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

