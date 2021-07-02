CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $229.00 at Morgan Stanley

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $229.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $214.20 on Thursday. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

