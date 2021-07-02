CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,080 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.52% of CMS Energy worth $78,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,956,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $8,623,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

