Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

KOF opened at $52.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.2729 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 106.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,557,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,832,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

