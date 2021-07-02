Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 334,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of KOF opened at $52.95 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.2729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.96%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

