Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Up 169.8% in June

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 169.8% from the May 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 669.0 days.

COCSF stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

