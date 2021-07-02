Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$127.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.38.

Shares of CCA stock traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$120.95. 46,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,652. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$89.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$117.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$631.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,359,449. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total value of C$191,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,568.75. Insiders sold a total of 25,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,936 over the last 90 days.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

