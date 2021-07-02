Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGNT. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.