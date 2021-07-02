Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 845,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,690,000 after acquiring an additional 229,565 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 137.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.