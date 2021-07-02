Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Commerzbank raised Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.65. 19,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,380. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3652 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

