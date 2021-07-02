Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.35 Million

Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce $145.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.70 million and the lowest is $144.00 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $159.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $582.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $589.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $649.70 million, with estimates ranging from $631.40 million to $668.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.