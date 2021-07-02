Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCHWF. Cowen began coverage on Columbia Care in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of CCHWF opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72. Columbia Care has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

