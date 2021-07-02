Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3,197.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $79.12 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.28.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

