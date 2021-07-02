Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Comjoyful International stock remained flat at $$0.46 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59. Comjoyful International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

About Comjoyful International

Comjoyful International Company operates and manages healthcare clubs in China. Its clubs provide traditional physiotherapy services and other relaxing treatments, such as foot massage, body massage, spa, moxibustion, and other relaxing treatments that are based on the Chinese traditional reflexology system.

