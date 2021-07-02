Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Comjoyful International stock remained flat at $$0.46 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59. Comjoyful International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.00.
About Comjoyful International
Further Reading: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Comjoyful International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comjoyful International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.