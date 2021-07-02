Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €145.38 ($171.03).

Shares of ML opened at €134.35 ($158.06) on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €127.42.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

