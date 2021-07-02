Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €144.75 ($170.29).

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €134.35 ($158.06) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €127.42. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

