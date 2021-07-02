Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,168,254 shares.The stock last traded at $7.24 and had previously closed at $7.43.

The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

