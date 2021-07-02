Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 4.1%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.66. 125,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,587,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Emso Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

