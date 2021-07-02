Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 4.1%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.66. 125,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,587,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Emso Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
