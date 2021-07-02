Comparing 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD)

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and 360 DigiTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 2.84 $535.88 million $3.50 11.08

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Detwiler Fenton Group and 360 DigiTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00

360 DigiTech has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 19.22%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Volatility and Risk

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and 360 DigiTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A 360 DigiTech 33.47% 52.31% 18.85%

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

