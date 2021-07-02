Comparing ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) & Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO)

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) and Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASGN and Dalrada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASGN $3.95 billion 1.32 $200.30 million $4.81 20.42 Dalrada $1.18 million 21.46 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

ASGN has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada.

Profitability

This table compares ASGN and Dalrada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASGN 5.15% 16.77% 8.08% Dalrada -133.61% N/A -155.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ASGN and Dalrada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASGN 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dalrada 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASGN presently has a consensus target price of $101.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.08%. Given ASGN’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ASGN is more favorable than Dalrada.

Risk & Volatility

ASGN has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada has a beta of 8.36, indicating that its share price is 736% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of ASGN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dalrada shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of ASGN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dalrada shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASGN beats Dalrada on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients. The Oxford segment provides hard-to-find technology, digital, engineering, and life sciences staffing and consulting services in various skill and geographic markets. The ECS Segment delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, application and IT modernization, and science and engineering. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. ASGN Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Dalrada

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. It produces heater/chiller units that provide simultaneous heating and cooling without the need for combustion or the burning of fossil fuels. The company also develops health care products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers. In addition, it provides end to end product engineering services across various domains, including banking and financial services, telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, legal, and IT infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Dalrada Financial Corporation. Dalrada Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

