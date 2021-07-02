Comparing Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) & Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 3.51 -$3.38 million N/A N/A Clarivate $1.25 billion 13.17 -$311.87 million $0.55 49.07

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Digerati Technologies and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clarivate 0 0 4 0 3.00

Digerati Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $0.23, indicating a potential upside of 43.93%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. Given Digerati Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than Clarivate.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% Clarivate -3.90% 5.49% 3.16%

Risk & Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarivate beats Digerati Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, enterprise customers, and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

