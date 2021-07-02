Comparing Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) and Its Rivals

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ: CGEM) is one of 200 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cullinan Oncology to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cullinan Oncology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cullinan Oncology Competitors 1119 4461 9850 186 2.58

Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 92.38%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 28.51%. Given Cullinan Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cullinan Oncology is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Oncology N/A -$51.80 million -4.91 Cullinan Oncology Competitors $602.51 million $28.09 million 21.76

Cullinan Oncology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cullinan Oncology. Cullinan Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A N/A Cullinan Oncology Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.55%

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.