Comparing Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) & Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR)

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33% Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Desktop Metal and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Desktop Metal currently has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 92.55%. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Desktop Metal and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 168.92 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -19.32 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Desktop Metal.

Summary

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition beats Desktop Metal on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

