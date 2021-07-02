Comparing Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) & Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 10.03% 15.46% 2.07% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ares Management and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 3 5 0 2.63 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ares Management currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.80%. Given Ares Management’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ares Management is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Ares Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Management and Perella Weinberg Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $1.76 billion 9.49 $152.14 million $1.86 34.35 Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Ares Management beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

