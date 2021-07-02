Comparing Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynatrace and Tamino Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $703.51 million 23.96 $75.71 million $0.43 138.72 Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Tamino Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamino Minerals has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dynatrace and Tamino Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 2 20 0 2.91 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dynatrace currently has a consensus price target of $57.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.60%. Given Dynatrace’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 10.76% 12.89% 6.33% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Tamino Minerals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Tamino Minerals Company Profile

Tamino Minerals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Mexico. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits Sonora. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

