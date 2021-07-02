Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Brokerages expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to announce $2.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the highest is $2.76 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after buying an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. 40,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

