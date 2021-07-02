Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) were down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28.

About Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

