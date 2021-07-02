ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Truist Securities

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of COP stock opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

