Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Update

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the May 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded down $18.10 on Friday, reaching $1,531.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,003.35 and a 52-week high of $1,619.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,476.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 108.97% and a net margin of 8.23%.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,020.00.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

