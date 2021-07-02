Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s (CTTAY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 26,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,046. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

