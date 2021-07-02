Contrasting InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get InnovAge alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InnovAge and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 1 6 0 2.86 Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93

InnovAge currently has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.42%. Oak Street Health has a consensus target price of $69.42, suggesting a potential upside of 18.62%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and Oak Street Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $567.19 million 5.33 $26.28 million N/A N/A Oak Street Health $882.77 million 15.96 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -106.40

InnovAge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70%

Summary

InnovAge beats Oak Street Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.