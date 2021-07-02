Contrasting TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of PetroChina shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy -34.13% -24.21% -16.09% PetroChina 3.23% 4.69% 2.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and PetroChina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 1.26 -$77.40 million N/A N/A PetroChina $280.26 billion 0.33 $2.75 billion $1.45 34.93

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TransGlobe Energy and PetroChina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 PetroChina 0 1 4 1 3.00

PetroChina has a consensus price target of $36.18, indicating a potential downside of 28.58%. Given PetroChina’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PetroChina is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Risk and Volatility

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TransGlobe Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. PetroChina pays out 162.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PetroChina has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PetroChina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PetroChina beats TransGlobe Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total length of 31,151 km, including 22,555 km of natural gas pipelines, 7,190 km of crude oil pipelines, and 1,406 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

