Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Express by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Express by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 174,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,898,876. The company has a market cap of $421.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Express, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

