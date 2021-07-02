Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $5.11 Million in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 547,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,000. Genesis Energy comprises about 1.4% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Genesis Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,483 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,961,000 after acquiring an additional 806,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 160.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 624,743 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,488,000 after acquiring an additional 415,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE GEL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 5,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.