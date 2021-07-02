Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases New Position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 352,751 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,678,000. Extraction Oil & Gas comprises about 3.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOG. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. 2,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,747. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

