Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,028 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $2,677,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIN stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,683. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

