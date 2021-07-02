CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Bought by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 3,754.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the first quarter worth about $159,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $80.00 on Friday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

